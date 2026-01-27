Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:43 PM AKST
Lisa Murkowski
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for the resignation of the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Also, the state of Alaska partners with the city of Anchorage to address high crime rates. And one of Alaska's most prolific TV personalities, Jackie Purcell, celebrates 40 years at Alaska's News Source.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Jamie Diep in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
