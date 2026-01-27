Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for the resignation of the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Also, the state of Alaska partners with the city of Anchorage to address high crime rates. And one of Alaska's most prolific TV personalities, Jackie Purcell, celebrates 40 years at Alaska's News Source.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Jamie Diep in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.