alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 26, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published January 26, 2026 at 5:42 PM AKST
Man in wood-paneled room wearing a suit standing in front of state seal and flags
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy gestures while speaking to reporters during a meeting of his 15 department commissioners on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces a series of bills he says would stabilize the state’s finances. Also, environmental groups weigh in after a massive drilling rig toppled over on the North Slope. And a Fairbanks college student's protest against AI art lands him in jail.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
and Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
