Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 26, 2026

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces a series of bills he says would stabilize the state’s finances. Also, environmental groups weigh in after a massive drilling rig toppled over on the North Slope. And a Fairbanks college student's protest against AI art lands him in jail.

Eric Stone in Juneau

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

and Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel

