Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 26, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces a series of bills he says would stabilize the state’s finances. Also, environmental groups weigh in after a massive drilling rig toppled over on the North Slope. And a Fairbanks college student's protest against AI art lands him in jail.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
and Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.