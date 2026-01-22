Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 22, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:41 PM AKST
Legislators watch during an vote seeking to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's veto of a bill that would have expanded Alaska's corporate income taxes to capture more revenue from Outside businesses.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Lawmakers fail to override the Governor's veto of a bill that would have generated revenue for the state. Plus, a new entry to the U.S. House race says Don Young is his inspiration. And, how a familiar crime-fighting dog formed a lasting relationship with the Skagway police.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
