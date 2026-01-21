Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Governor Dunleavy begins to reveal details of his ideas for Alaska's long-term fiscal plan. Plus, the state reverses course after canceling million of dollars in funding for Anchorage transportation projects. And, competitive Petersburg Puzzlers have a new place to perfect their performance.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Hannah Flor and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.