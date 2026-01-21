Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:45 PM AKST
Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses reporters at a news conference on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Governor Dunleavy begins to reveal details of his ideas for Alaska's long-term fiscal plan. Plus, the state reverses course after canceling million of dollars in funding for Anchorage transportation projects. And, competitive Petersburg Puzzlers have a new place to perfect their performance.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Hannah Flor and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Latest Episodes