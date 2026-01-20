Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The state legislature gavels in amid growing concerns about Alaska's financial future. Plus, the Office of Children's Services is the subject of a new lawsuit around the state's foster system. And, the resident baby giant octopus at the Sitka Sound Science Center has outgrown her current tank.

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Simon Lopez in Homer

Hope McKenney in Sitka

