Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
The state legislature gavels in amid growing concerns about Alaska's financial future. Plus, the Office of Children's Services is the subject of a new lawsuit around the state's foster system. And, the resident baby giant octopus at the Sitka Sound Science Center has outgrown her current tank.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Simon Lopez in Homer
Hope McKenney in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.