alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:49 PM AKST
A legislative staffer waits outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on March 20, 2025.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The state legislature gavels in amid growing concerns about Alaska's financial future. Plus, the Office of Children's Services is the subject of a new lawsuit around the state's foster system. And, the resident baby giant octopus at the Sitka Sound Science Center has outgrown her current tank.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Simon Lopez in Homer
Hope McKenney in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
