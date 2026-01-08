Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 8, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska's Senators weigh in on President Trump's talk of seizing Greenland. Plus, lawmakers want to know why the Department of Transportation canceled millions in Anchorage transportation projects. And, the restoration of Alaska's last steam engine culminates in firing its boiler.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Clarise Larson, Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.