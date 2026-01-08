Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 8, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska's Senators weigh in on President Trump's talk of seizing Greenland. Plus, lawmakers want to know why the Department of Transportation canceled millions in Anchorage transportation projects. And, the restoration of Alaska's last steam engine culminates in firing its boiler.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Clarise Larson, Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.