Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 5, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
From Juneau to Fairbanks, the state saw record-breaking weather in recent weeks. Plus, hear about one Alaskan's personal story of addiction and recovery. And, a historic first find for birders in Alaska, and ex-typhoon Halong might be the cause.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Hannah Flor and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.