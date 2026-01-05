Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 5, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 5, 2026 at 5:41 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
A Twin Lakes resident shovels snow off of a roof on Dec. 31, 2025.
Alix Soliman
/
KTOO
A Twin Lakes resident shovels snow off of a roof on Dec. 31, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

From Juneau to Fairbanks, the state saw record-breaking weather in recent weeks. Plus, hear about one Alaskan's personal story of addiction and recovery. And, a historic first find for birders in Alaska, and ex-typhoon Halong might be the cause.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Hannah Flor and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes