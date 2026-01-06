Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 6, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:46 PM AKST
The trans-Alaska pipeline, near Valdez.
Eric Keto
Alaska Public Media
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

What the President's push for oil companies to invest in Venezuela could mean for Alaska. Plus, some Alaska Airlines fliers got sticker shock last week after issues with their loyalty program. And, a missing dog in Girdwood was rescued after nearly two weeks in the wild.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Jill Fratis and Ava White in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Samantha Watson and Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
