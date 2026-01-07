Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 7, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 7, 2026 at 5:49 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Downtown Anchorage on Jan. 2, 2025. Earlier that morning, the National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Downtown Anchorage on Jan. 2, 2025. Earlier that morning, the National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

As Alaska's climate changes, Anchorage is adapting its plans to respond and prepare. Plus, outmigration and the loss of many federal jobs are expected to drive employment numbers down this year in Southeast. And, seasoned aurora hunters share their tips for catching a glimpse of the northern lights.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes