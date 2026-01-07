Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 7, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

As Alaska's climate changes, Anchorage is adapting its plans to respond and prepare. Plus, outmigration and the loss of many federal jobs are expected to drive employment numbers down this year in Southeast. And, seasoned aurora hunters share their tips for catching a glimpse of the northern lights.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.