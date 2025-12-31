Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

A group aiming to tighten citizenship requirements for elections wants to put the question to voters next year. Also, Juneau's record-breaking December snowfall prompts avalanche warnings. And we take a look back at the top stories of 2025.

Reports tonight from:

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Ben Townsend in Nome

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.