alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published December 31, 2025 at 4:52 PM AKST
a collage of images
Alaska Public Media
Images from some of our most-read stories of the year.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

A group aiming to tighten citizenship requirements for elections wants to put the question to voters next year. Also, Juneau's record-breaking December snowfall prompts avalanche warnings. And we take a look back at the top stories of 2025.

Reports tonight from:

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

