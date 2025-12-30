Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Rural health leaders say they're cautiously optimistic about a new federal rural health fund. Plus, the southern road connection for the Marine Highway system is in limbo, and communities want a solution. And, Sitka students are studying more than arithmetic in a new weekly life skills class.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Hannah Flor in Anchorage,

Angela Denning, Olivia Rose and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

Samantha Watson in Bethel,

Jamie Diep in Juneau,

Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

