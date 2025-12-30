Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 30, 2025 at 5:01 PM AKST
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (left), U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III and Gov. Mike Dunleavy take questions during a press conference announcing the approval of the Rural Health Transformation Program in Anchorage on Dec. 29, 2025.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Rural health leaders say they're cautiously optimistic about a new federal rural health fund. Plus, the southern road connection for the Marine Highway system is in limbo, and communities want a solution. And, Sitka students are studying more than arithmetic in a new weekly life skills class.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Hannah Flor in Anchorage,
Angela Denning, Olivia Rose and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Samantha Watson in Bethel,
Jamie Diep in Juneau,
Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
