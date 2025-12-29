Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 29, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:47 PM AKST
A trailer sits flipped on its side in The Ranch subdivision near Wasilla following high winds on Dec. 28-29, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

New federal legislation requires an Arctic Ambassador for the US. What that could mean for Alaska. Plus, power outages and damaged homes after the Mat-Su's fourth severe wind storm this month. And, two local artists are trying to pump up the electronic music scene in Southeast Alaska

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage,
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,
Evan Erickson in Bethel,
Collete Czarnecki in Wrangell,
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau,
Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
