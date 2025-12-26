Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 26, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:07 PM AKST
Snow covers the Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
Snow covers the Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. 

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A Bethel cold case murder spotlights faults in the Alaska justice system. Plus, Juneau residents should expect a lot of snow in the coming days. And, an Utqiaġvik artist is designing a workbook to help young children learn Iñupiaq.

Reports tonight from:

Clarise Larson and Jamie Diep in Juneau,
Evan Erickson in Bethel,
Katherine Rose in Sitka,
Alena Naiden in Anchorage.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
