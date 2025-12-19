Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 19, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Gov. Dunleavy wants a property tax break for the gas line project, but local leaders aren't convinced. Plus, the Alaska rural-urban divide when it comes to Christmas dinner is stark. And, the Fairbanks City Council will now start regular meetings with a land acknowledgment.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ben Townsend in Nome
Simon Lopez in Homer
Ava White in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Samantha Watson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.