Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Gov. Dunleavy wants a property tax break for the gas line project, but local leaders aren't convinced. Plus, the Alaska rural-urban divide when it comes to Christmas dinner is stark. And, the Fairbanks City Council will now start regular meetings with a land acknowledgment.

