Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 18, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:51 PM AKST
Alaska’s U.S. House Rep. Nick Begich speaks at a Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Congressman Nick Begich votes against a house bill to restore union rights for federal employees. Plus, Juneau's getting really cold tonight, and experts say it will stay that way for a while. And, how to avoid dry skin in the winter. And the advice... it isn't what you think.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Patrick Gilchrist and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks,
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai,
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan,
Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau,
Hannah Flor in Anchorage.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
