Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Congress votes to extend the deadline for Alaska Native veterans to apply for land allotments. Plus, what was once Alaska's largest caribou herd has hit its lowest numbers in decades. And, Sitkans celebrate the opening of the community's first permanent supportive housing project.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,

Davis Hovey in Kodiak,

Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan,

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,

Alix Soliman in Juneau,

Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.