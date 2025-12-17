Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
The Alaska State Capitol building
Lisa Hupp
/
US Fish and Wildlife Service
A group of caribou in the Western Arctic Caribou Herd along a winter trail between the villages of Selawik and Ambler, within Selawik National Wildlife Refuge. The herd migrates through and sometimes winters on the refuge.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Congress votes to extend the deadline for Alaska Native veterans to apply for land allotments. Plus, what was once Alaska's largest caribou herd has hit its lowest numbers in decades. And, Sitkans celebrate the opening of the community's first permanent supportive housing project.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,
Davis Hovey in Kodiak,
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan,
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,
Alix Soliman in Juneau,
Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
