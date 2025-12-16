Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

State Senate Republicans select a new minority leader. Plus, the latest federal report on the Arctic shows the region is still rapidly warming. And, hear what some recipients of this year's Rasmuson Individual Artist awards are planning.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Avery Ellfeldt in haines

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Ava White and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.