Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKST
The Canning River, seen here in 2018, flows from the Brooks Range into the Beaufort Sea along the western edge of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

State Senate Republicans select a new minority leader. Plus, the latest federal report on the Arctic shows the region is still rapidly warming. And, hear what some recipients of this year's Rasmuson Individual Artist awards are planning.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in haines
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Ava White and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
