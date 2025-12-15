Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 15, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKST
Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Senator Dan Sullivan side steps a debate on President Trump's National Guard deployments. Plus, Governor Dunleavy says education reform is taking a backseat for him during his final year. And, friends, family and fellow musicians remember the life of Athabaskan fiddler Bill Stevens.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
