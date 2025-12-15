Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Senator Dan Sullivan side steps a debate on President Trump's National Guard deployments. Plus, Governor Dunleavy says education reform is taking a backseat for him during his final year. And, friends, family and fellow musicians remember the life of Athabaskan fiddler Bill Stevens.

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone in Juneau

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.