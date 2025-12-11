Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

An effort in Congress to extend healthcare subsidies fails, even with support from both of Alaska's senators. Plus, Governor Dunleavy warns about a fiscal cliff as he rolls out his proposed budget. And, combatants from around the state gathered in Juneau last weekend for the latest AK Beatdown.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.