Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 11, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

An effort in Congress to extend healthcare subsidies fails, even with support from both of Alaska's senators. Plus, Governor Dunleavy warns about a fiscal cliff as he rolls out his proposed budget. And, combatants from around the state gathered in Juneau last weekend for the latest AK Beatdown.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
