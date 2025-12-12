Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 12, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:51 PM AKST
a sign that says "free covid-19 testing" at an airport
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media
A sign advertising free COVID-19 testing at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, taken during the pandemic.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A review of the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts in Alaska found significant racial disparities. Plus, the federal government shutdown is over, but its effects on fishery management are lingering. And, a Sitka man shares his love for Nutcrackers, and no we're not talking about the ballet.

Reports tonight from:

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Hope McKenney and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
