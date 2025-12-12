Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A review of the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts in Alaska found significant racial disparities. Plus, the federal government shutdown is over, but its effects on fishery management are lingering. And, a Sitka man shares his love for Nutcrackers, and no we're not talking about the ballet.

Reports tonight from:

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Hope McKenney and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.