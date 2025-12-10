Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he'll introduce a fiscal plan to help solve Alaska's financial woes. Also, Anchorage families scramble to find childcare after the Boys and Girls Club is forced to end two after-school programs. And a Juneau middle school's environmental club takes their classmates on a tour of... their own trash.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Seattle
Davis Hovey in Port Lions
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.