Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he'll introduce a fiscal plan to help solve Alaska's financial woes. Also, Anchorage families scramble to find childcare after the Boys and Girls Club is forced to end two after-school programs. And a Juneau middle school's environmental club takes their classmates on a tour of... their own trash.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Margaret Sutherland in Seattle

Davis Hovey in Port Lions

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.