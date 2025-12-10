Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKST
The Alaska State Capitol building
Skip Gray
/
360 North
The Alaska State Capitol building

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he'll introduce a fiscal plan to help solve Alaska's financial woes. Also, Anchorage families scramble to find childcare after the Boys and Girls Club is forced to end two after-school programs. And a Juneau middle school's environmental club takes their classmates on a tour of... their own trash.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Seattle
Davis Hovey in Port Lions

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
