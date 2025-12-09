Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

In her latest disagreement with President Trump, Senator Murkowski calls for re-renaming North America's highest peak Denali. Also, researchers develop a new sea ice forecasting tool that could help subsistence users seeking a safe, solid platform. And birders flock to Sitka to see two birds rarely seen in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Ben Townsend in Nome

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.