Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
In her latest disagreement with President Trump, Senator Murkowski calls for re-renaming North America's highest peak Denali. Also, researchers develop a new sea ice forecasting tool that could help subsistence users seeking a safe, solid platform. And birders flock to Sitka to see two birds rarely seen in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Ben Townsend in Nome
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.