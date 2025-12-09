Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:54 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Denali.
Tim Rains
/
U.S. National Park Service
Denali

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

In her latest disagreement with President Trump, Senator Murkowski calls for re-renaming North America's highest peak Denali. Also, researchers develop a new sea ice forecasting tool that could help subsistence users seeking a safe, solid platform. And birders flock to Sitka to see two birds rarely seen in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Ben Townsend in Nome
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove
Latest Episodes