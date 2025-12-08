Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 8, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
A wayward porta-potty sits against fencing destroyed during the windstorm Dec. 7 on land previously occupied by the Palmer Public Library. The library was demolished early this year due to a roof collapse.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Hurricane-force winds knock out power for thousands of Mat-Su Borough residents. Plus, new data shows high turnover for teachers and principals around the state. And, a new state-run telehealth service aims to fill gaps in the state's behavioral health care system.

Reports tonight from:

Clarise Larson, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau,
Theo Greenly in Unalaska,
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage,
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines,
Ben Townsend in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

