Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 5, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:41 PM AKST
An eagle soars in the skies in front of a cloudy mountain range.
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
A bald eagle flies through the Alaska Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in November, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A new effort to collect traditional foods for storm-displaced families living in Bethel. Plus, why one of the largest gathering spots for eagles in Alaska has some uncertain numbers behind its data. And, we follow one reporter's journey to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Reports tonight from:

Samantha Watson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Alena Naiden in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
