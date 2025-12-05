Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A new effort to collect traditional foods for storm-displaced families living in Bethel. Plus, why one of the largest gathering spots for eagles in Alaska has some uncertain numbers behind its data. And, we follow one reporter's journey to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Reports tonight from:

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Alena Naiden in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.