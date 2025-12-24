Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published December 24, 2025 at 4:13 PM AKST
Blue Christmas event in Utqiagvik on Dec. 20 culminated in a reveal of a snow sculpture depicting blanket toss.
Paul Hanis
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Normally at odds over fish and game, Safari Club members and Kipnuk subsistence hunters share a deer hunt together. Plus, a look at unique holiday celebrations in communities across the state. And, Gambell teachers work to keep drumming and dancing alive.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride, Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Josie Ungott and Janissa Noongwook in Gambell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Lori Townsend.

