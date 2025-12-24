Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Normally at odds over fish and game, Safari Club members and Kipnuk subsistence hunters share a deer hunt together. Plus, a look at unique holiday celebrations in communities across the state. And, Gambell teachers work to keep drumming and dancing alive.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride, Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Josie Ungott and Janissa Noongwook in Gambell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Lori Townsend.