Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
State lawmakers weigh in on next month's legislative session. We discuss what to expect. Plus, Fairbanks residents can expect a White Christmas, followed by some very intense cold. And, Juneau residents hit the slopes this week to celebrate the solstice.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau,
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.