Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 23, 2025 at 5:07 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
The facade of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on May 22, 2024.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
The Alaska House floor on April 22, 2022.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers weigh in on next month's legislative session. We discuss what to expect. Plus, Fairbanks residents can expect a White Christmas, followed by some very intense cold. And, Juneau residents hit the slopes this week to celebrate the solstice.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau,
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes