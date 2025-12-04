Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Lisa Murkowski responds to new revelations about military strikes in Venezuela. Plus, alumni and former staff are raising concerns about student mental health at Mount Edgecumbe boarding school in Sitka. And, after months of waiting, one of Bethel's hottest spots is bubbling with activity again.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden, Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Wali Rana in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.