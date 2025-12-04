Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 4, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKST
A woman in a blue shirt attends a press briefing.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Senator Lisa Murkowski answers questions during a briefing at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on Aug. 5, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski responds to new revelations about military strikes in Venezuela. Plus, alumni and former staff are raising concerns about student mental health at Mount Edgecumbe boarding school in Sitka. And, after months of waiting, one of Bethel's hottest spots is bubbling with activity again.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden, Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Wali Rana in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
