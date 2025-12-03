Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Congress is considering whether to undo Biden-era ANWR protections. Plus, a mining prospect on Native corporation land inside a national park raises some complicated questions. Plus, some professional advice on avoiding the wintertime blues.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.