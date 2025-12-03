Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 3, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKST
A sunset over a watery lanscape
Steve Hillbrand
/
USFWS
The sun setting at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Congress is considering whether to undo Biden-era ANWR protections. Plus, a mining prospect on Native corporation land inside a national park raises some complicated questions. Plus, some professional advice on avoiding the wintertime blues.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
