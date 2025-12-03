Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Congress is considering whether to undo Biden-era ANWR protections. Plus, a mining prospect on Native corporation land inside a national park raises some complicated questions. Plus, some professional advice on avoiding the wintertime blues.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.