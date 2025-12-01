Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 1, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 1, 2025 at 5:56 PM AKST
an oil facility in a remote, snowy area
Elizabeth Harball
/
Alaska's Energy Desk
ConocoPhillips’ Alpine facility on the North Slope.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

As ConocoPhillips reduces its global workforce, its North Slope employees consider unionizing. Plus, officials working on the Alaska LNG project ask the Legislature to consider policy changes. And, one Kodiak cow will soon be providing milk to community members who need it the most.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Alix Soliman in Juneau
and Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
