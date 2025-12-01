Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

As ConocoPhillips reduces its global workforce, its North Slope employees consider unionizing. Plus, officials working on the Alaska LNG project ask the Legislature to consider policy changes. And, one Kodiak cow will soon be providing milk to community members who need it the most.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Alix Soliman in Juneau

and Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.