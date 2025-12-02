Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
the state House floor
Rashah McChesney
The Alaska House floor on April 22, 2022.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

State House Republicans elected a new leader, but some are saying the process was unfair. Plus, some Southeast tribes say they want to be consulted about Canadian mining projects. And, this time of year, Juneau's Public Market is more than just a place to shop.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes