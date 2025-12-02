Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
State House Republicans elected a new leader, but some are saying the process was unfair. Plus, some Southeast tribes say they want to be consulted about Canadian mining projects. And, this time of year, Juneau's Public Market is more than just a place to shop.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.