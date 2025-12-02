Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

State House Republicans elected a new leader, but some are saying the process was unfair. Plus, some Southeast tribes say they want to be consulted about Canadian mining projects. And, this time of year, Juneau's Public Market is more than just a place to shop.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.