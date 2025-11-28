Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Environmentalists say the state has failed to inform Southeast residents about mining pollution from Canada. Also, Western Alaska residents evacuated from storm-damaged communities learn construction at an Anchorage nonprofit. And advocates for Small Business Saturday say shopping locally keeps more dollars in the local economy.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Wesley Early, Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Liv Harvilla in Naknek

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering by Crystal Hyde.