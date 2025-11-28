Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 28, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published November 28, 2025 at 4:43 PM AKST
A colored map of more than a dozen working and legacy mine sites located in watersheds that are shared between British Columbia and Southeast Alaska
B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources
More than a dozen working and legacy mine sites are located in watersheds that are shared between British Columbia and Southeast Alaska.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Environmentalists say the state has failed to inform Southeast residents about mining pollution from Canada. Also, Western Alaska residents evacuated from storm-damaged communities learn construction at an Anchorage nonprofit. And advocates for Small Business Saturday say shopping locally keeps more dollars in the local economy.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wesley Early, Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Liv Harvilla in Naknek

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering by Crystal Hyde.

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
