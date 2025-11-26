Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
The Food Bank says need is exceptionally high right now as they head into the holiday season. Plus, officials consider how many people would be needed to build a gasline, and where to find them. And, put the puffy coat away, you don't need a pair of skis or ice skates to enjoy Alaska's winter.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early, Rachel Cassandra and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Wali Rana in Nome
Alix Soliman in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering by Crystal Hyde.