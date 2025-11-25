Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Interior Department is proposing a massive plan to open up Alaska's oceans to offshore drilling. Plus, tension between the Juneau teacher's union and the School District after months of negotiations. And, instruments on loan lift the sound of an entire high school orchestra.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Alena Naiden and Sophia Downie in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Alix Soliman and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

