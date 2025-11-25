Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKST
an oil and gas platform in the water
Nathaniel Herz
/
Alaska Public Media
Hilcorp’s Spark platform in Cook Inlet, photographed in 2024. The platform has not produced any oil or gas since 1992.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Interior Department is proposing a massive plan to open up Alaska's oceans to offshore drilling. Plus, tension between the Juneau teacher's union and the School District after months of negotiations. And, instruments on loan lift the sound of an entire high school orchestra.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden and Sophia Downie in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Alix Soliman and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
