Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska's legislative auditor issues a warning about degrading state services. Plus, why it's becoming more and more difficult for fishermen to meet halibut quotas. And, a new club on Prince of Wales Island is focused on an unusual sport.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Ava White in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Wali Rana in Nome

Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.