Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 21, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:59 PM AKST
Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska's legislative auditor issues a warning about degrading state services. Plus, why it's becoming more and more difficult for fishermen to meet halibut quotas. And, a new club on Prince of Wales Island is focused on an unusual sport.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ava White in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Wali Rana in Nome
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.

