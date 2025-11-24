Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 24, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Alaskans on the federal healthcare marketplace are getting sticker shock as subsidies expire. Plus, the state is funneling law enforcement resources to Fairbanks to combat a spike in crime. And, Southeast's Red King crab fishery is at a historically high value.
Reports tonight from:
Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Taylor Heckart and Olivia Rose in Petersburg
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.