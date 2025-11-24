Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 24, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
A frozen, snow-covered river runs through frosty building in downtown Fairbanks
Casey Grove
/
Alaska Public Media
Downtown Fairbanks on a chilly February morning.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaskans on the federal healthcare marketplace are getting sticker shock as subsidies expire. Plus, the state is funneling law enforcement resources to Fairbanks to combat a spike in crime. And, Southeast's Red King crab fishery is at a historically high value.

Reports tonight from:

Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Taylor Heckart and Olivia Rose in Petersburg
Hannah Flor in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes