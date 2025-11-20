Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 20, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKST
aerial view of water with drilling rigs
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
Oil and gas platforms in Cook Inlet in 2021, as seen from a floatplane

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Lawmakers respond to a proposal to open up more Alaska waters to offshore drilling. Plus, debunking a popular statistic around Alaska's food imports. And, how peer support specialists can help with addiction recovery.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
