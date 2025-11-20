Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Lawmakers respond to a proposal to open up more Alaska waters to offshore drilling. Plus, debunking a popular statistic around Alaska's food imports. And, how peer support specialists can help with addiction recovery.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.