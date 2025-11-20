Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Lawmakers respond to a proposal to open up more Alaska waters to offshore drilling. Plus, debunking a popular statistic around Alaska's food imports. And, how peer support specialists can help with addiction recovery.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.