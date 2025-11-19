Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Congressman Nick Begich votes with fellow Republicans to toss a Biden administration plan for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Also, NANA shareholders protest in Fairbanks over the Native Corporation's immigration detention contracts. And an Alaska transplant makes the case for learning to love winter, and the cold and snow that comes with it.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

Ava White and Wesley Early in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.