Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKST
A glass building with the nana logo in front
Lex Treinen
/
Alaska Public Media
Downtown corporate office of NANA Regional Corporation

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Congressman Nick Begich votes with fellow Republicans to toss a Biden administration plan for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Also, NANA shareholders protest in Fairbanks over the Native Corporation's immigration detention contracts. And an Alaska transplant makes the case for learning to love winter, and the cold and snow that comes with it.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Ava White and Wesley Early in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
