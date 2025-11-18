Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
Advocates of releasing the Epstein files protested at the Capitol Nov. 18, 2025, before the House vote.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

US Congressman Nick Begich votes with most of the house to release the Epstein files. Plus, an Alaska shipping company is trying a new strategy to reduce whale strikes. And, disaster assistance for crab fishermen is rolling out, but advocates say the wait was too long.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Latest Episodes