Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

US Congressman Nick Begich votes with most of the house to release the Epstein files. Plus, an Alaska shipping company is trying a new strategy to reduce whale strikes. And, disaster assistance for crab fishermen is rolling out, but advocates say the wait was too long.

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.