Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 17, 2025

Federal workers express frustration with the shutdown process as the federal government reopens. Plus, officials say a recent New York Times article on Anchorage's voting system got it wrong. And, remembering former Olympic skier and avalanche center director Wendy Wagner.

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.