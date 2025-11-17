Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 17, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 17, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Anchorage Votes banner and election observer sign
Signs and yellow tape on the floor mark out where election observers and other visitors are free to move about inside the Anchorage Election Center, pictured here on March 13, 2023.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Federal workers express frustration with the shutdown process as the federal government reopens. Plus, officials say a recent New York Times article on Anchorage's voting system got it wrong. And, remembering former Olympic skier and avalanche center director Wendy Wagner.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
