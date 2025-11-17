Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 17, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Federal workers express frustration with the shutdown process as the federal government reopens. Plus, officials say a recent New York Times article on Anchorage's voting system got it wrong. And, remembering former Olympic skier and avalanche center director Wendy Wagner.
Reports tonight from:
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.