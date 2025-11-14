Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 14, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:07 PM AKST
Humpback whales plunge into the depths of the Frederick Sound after feeding on July 24, 2024.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Years before the storm that devastated Western Alaska, a report put a price tag on protecting villages from the impacts of climate change. Plus, this scientist is researching the sounds whales make above the water. And, a traditional Lingít tale is retold in a film premiering at a festival this weekend.

Reports tonight from:

Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Wali Rana in Nome
Hope McKenney in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
