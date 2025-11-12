Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.
Shelby Herbert
/
KUAC
The aurora seen on the Dalton Highway a few miles north of Fairbanks on Nov. 11, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

One month after ex-typhoon Halong, a look at the Bethel-based recovery efforts. Plus, it's a good, but chilly, week to be an aurora hunter. And, the story of a batch of puppies found at a Fairbanks transfer site.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson in Bethel
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes