Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
One month after ex-typhoon Halong, a look at the Bethel-based recovery efforts. Plus, it's a good, but chilly, week to be an aurora hunter. And, the story of a batch of puppies found at a Fairbanks transfer site.
Reports tonight from:
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.