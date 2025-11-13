Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

A month after ex-Typhoon Halong devastated Western Alaska, recovery remains a long process. Also, Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance is proposing a sales tax for Alaska's largest city. And Anchorage residents have reported more wolf sightings recently.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.