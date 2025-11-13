Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 13, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published November 13, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKST
U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aviators, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, transport Alaska Organized Militia members and supplies to Kwigillingok, Alaska, Nov. 6, 2025, while supporting Operation Halong Response efforts.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

A month after ex-Typhoon Halong devastated Western Alaska, recovery remains a long process. Also, Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance is proposing a sales tax for Alaska's largest city. And Anchorage residents have reported more wolf sightings recently.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
