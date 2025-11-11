Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
A Fairbanks woman has been released from ICE custody, but her future in Alaska is uncertain. Plus, rural communities rely on school buildings during emergencies, but many need major repairs. And, Nome Elementary School's first Inuit Day celebration highlights Inuit Culture and figures.
Reports tonight from:
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Theo Greenly, Ava White and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ryan Cotter in Sitka
Wali Rana in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.