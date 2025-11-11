Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:59 PM AKST
Sun shines on the Chief Paul Memorial School in Kipnuk, Alaska on Oct. 19, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A Fairbanks woman has been released from ICE custody, but her future in Alaska is uncertain. Plus, rural communities rely on school buildings during emergencies, but many need major repairs. And, Nome Elementary School's first Inuit Day celebration highlights Inuit Culture and figures.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Theo Greenly, Ava White and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ryan Cotter in Sitka
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
