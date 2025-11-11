Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A Fairbanks woman has been released from ICE custody, but her future in Alaska is uncertain. Plus, rural communities rely on school buildings during emergencies, but many need major repairs. And, Nome Elementary School's first Inuit Day celebration highlights Inuit Culture and figures.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Theo Greenly, Ava White and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ryan Cotter in Sitka

Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.