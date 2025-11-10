Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 10, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Mixed messaging from the courts and the Trump administration are complicating SNAP payments. Plus, the UA Board of Regents votes to increase tuition. And, this year's Yukon Quest Alaska will see several new changes as signups begin.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.