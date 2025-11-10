Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 10, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 10, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKST
A shopper passes by a sign welcoming SNAP recipients at a Fred Meyer store in Anchorage on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Mixed messaging from the courts and the Trump administration are complicating SNAP payments. Plus, the UA Board of Regents votes to increase tuition. And, this year's Yukon Quest Alaska will see several new changes as signups begin.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
