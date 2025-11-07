Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 7, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:47 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
a wildfire
Christopher Carr
/
Alaska Fire Service
Smoke from a lightning-ignited wildfire near Minto, in 2023.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Scientists are trying to use machine learning to better predict lightning strikes during wildfire season. Plus, why the state's plans for a new ferry dock are getting a lukewarm reception. And, a look at a seal processing workshop from last month's Elders and Youth conference.

Reports tonight from:

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes