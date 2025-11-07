Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 7, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Scientists are trying to use machine learning to better predict lightning strikes during wildfire season. Plus, why the state's plans for a new ferry dock are getting a lukewarm reception. And, a look at a seal processing workshop from last month's Elders and Youth conference.
Reports tonight from:
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.