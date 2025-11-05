Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Furloughed Federal workers are trying to make ends meet during the federal government shutdown. Plus, Anchorage officials are once again considering a sales tax. And, Rasmuson's 2025 Distinguished Artist turned to carving after the Exxon-Valdez oil spill disrupted his fishing career.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone in Juneau

Samantha Watson and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Wesley Early in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.