Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Furloughed Federal workers are trying to make ends meet during the federal government shutdown. Plus, Anchorage officials are once again considering a sales tax. And, Rasmuson's 2025 Distinguished Artist turned to carving after the Exxon-Valdez oil spill disrupted his fishing career.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Samantha Watson and Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Wesley Early in Anchorage
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.