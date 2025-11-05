Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 5, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
A building with a sign on the front that reads, "City Hall, Municipality of Anchorage" sits between dark read trees, three flag poles, and a colorful mural by artist Crystal Worl.
Valerie Lake
/
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage's City Hall building downtown, taken in August 2024.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Furloughed Federal workers are trying to make ends meet during the federal government shutdown. Plus, Anchorage officials are once again considering a sales tax. And, Rasmuson's 2025 Distinguished Artist turned to carving after the Exxon-Valdez oil spill disrupted his fishing career.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Samantha Watson and Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Wesley Early in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
