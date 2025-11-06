Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Travel experts warn of delays as the federal government shutdown hits Anchorage Airport flights. Plus, Anchorage officials are working to expand capacity as their winter shelters fill up. And, Petersburg High School is taking their performance of Dracula overseas.
Reports tonight from:
Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Theo Greenly in Portland
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.