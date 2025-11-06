Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 6, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Five Alaska Airlines planes parked at gates
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media
Alaska Airlines planes are parked at several Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport gates on Jan. 5, 2022.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Travel experts warn of delays as the federal government shutdown hits Anchorage Airport flights. Plus, Anchorage officials are working to expand capacity as their winter shelters fill up. And, Petersburg High School is taking their performance of Dracula overseas.

Reports tonight from:

Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Theo Greenly in Portland
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes