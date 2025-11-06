Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Travel experts warn of delays as the federal government shutdown hits Anchorage Airport flights. Plus, Anchorage officials are working to expand capacity as their winter shelters fill up. And, Petersburg High School is taking their performance of Dracula overseas.

Reports tonight from:

Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Theo Greenly in Portland

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.