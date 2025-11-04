Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKST
Houses and other buildings sit jumbled and surrounded by debris in Kipnuk on Sunday, Oct. 19, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought record flooding and high winds.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A look at the now-canceled EPA grant for a storm-impacted Alaska community. Plus, University of Alaska Unions ask the Board of Regents not to sign a Trump Administration compact. And, students displaced by Typhoon Halong are finding some comfort in Anchorage's Yup'ik immersion program.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
