Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

A look at the now-canceled EPA grant for a storm-impacted Alaska community. Plus, University of Alaska Unions ask the Board of Regents not to sign a Trump Administration compact. And, students displaced by Typhoon Halong are finding some comfort in Anchorage's Yup'ik immersion program.

Alena Naiden, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Jamie Diep in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.