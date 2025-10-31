Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 31, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:07 PM AKDT
a sign
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
A sign points out a tsunami evacuation route in Pelican, Alaska, in July, 2023.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

The federal government is ending a contract for seismic data to inform tsunami warnings. Plus, a look at an Alaska Native corporation's involvement with national immigration detention facilities. And, a spooky tour of Wrangell's Last Passage Haunts.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Polly Mosendz in New York
Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
