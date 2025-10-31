Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 31, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
The federal government is ending a contract for seismic data to inform tsunami warnings. Plus, a look at an Alaska Native corporation's involvement with national immigration detention facilities. And, a spooky tour of Wrangell's Last Passage Haunts.
Reports tonight from:
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Polly Mosendz in New York
Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.