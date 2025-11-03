Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Governor issues a disaster declaration to help cover missing SNAP payments. Plus, a state-owned corporation commits 50 million dollars to the Ambler Road Project. And, a look at how the federal government shutdown is affecting Alaska military families.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ava White in Anchorage

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Shelby Herbert and Shyler Umphenour in Fairbanks

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.