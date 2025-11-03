Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 3, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKST
An aerial view of a river meandering through wilderness.
Berett Wilber
/
Alaska Public Media
The Kobuk River runs through the Ambler Mining district, where the proposed Ambler road would be built to connect the Northwest Arctic with the Dalton Highway to Fairbanks.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Governor issues a disaster declaration to help cover missing SNAP payments. Plus, a state-owned corporation commits 50 million dollars to the Ambler Road Project. And, a look at how the federal government shutdown is affecting Alaska military families.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ava White in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Shelby Herbert and Shyler Umphenour in Fairbanks
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
