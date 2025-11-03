Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 3, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
The Governor issues a disaster declaration to help cover missing SNAP payments. Plus, a state-owned corporation commits 50 million dollars to the Ambler Road Project. And, a look at how the federal government shutdown is affecting Alaska military families.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ava White in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Shelby Herbert and Shyler Umphenour in Fairbanks
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.